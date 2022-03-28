Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Farmers demand higher compensation for land acquisition
lucknow news

Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor: Farmers demand higher compensation for land acquisition

Residents of 27 villages in Doghat area of Bagpat district have threatened that they would not allow highway authority and other officials to enter their land until the issue of acquisition rate and other problems are resolved
The Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will pass through 27 villages of Bagpat (File photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Residents of 27 villages in Doghat area of Bagpat district held a panchayat on Sunday to demand compensation for their land acquired for the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor on the basis of 2022 circle rate.

Farmers threatened that they would not allow highway authority and other officials to enter their land until the issue of acquisition rate and other problems are resolved.

The panchayat was convened in Gangnaulu village and was presided over by Suraj Singh and coordinated by Satendra Rathi. Farmers claimed that they were being given less compensation and demanded that it should be calculated on the basis of the land circle rate of 2022.

An economic corridor between Delhi and Dehradun will pass through 27 villages of Bagpat, seven villages of Muzaffarnagar, 22 villages of Shamli and 25 villages of Saharanpur. A total of 1100 hectares of land will be acquired in these four districts of western UP.

In Bagpat district, 350 hectares of land will be acquired for its construction.

Additional district magistrate of Bagpat Amit Kumar Singh said that few farmers had raised the issue of less compensation which is not true.

“We are distributing compensation as per the law,” Singh said, adding, “Farmers are collecting compensation amount.”

He shared that compensation of 10 crore was disbursed on Monday, and every day, he has been disbursing the amount to the farmers. “If some farmers have any issue, the administration will resolve it through dialogue,” Singh said.

