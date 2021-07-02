Delta Plus variant: Over 4K people with travel history to vulnerable states under surveillance

Over 4000 people in the state capital, who have recently travelled to states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka that are vulnerable to Delta Plus variant of Covid 19, have been put under surveillance, said an official.

Officials with the district administration said the surveillance team was in regular touch with these people and would keep a watch on them for ten days.

“We are extra cautious this time as we don’t want to take any chances. Hence we have strengthened our surveillance. As of now, there are around 4600 people who are under scanner. Our team is in touch with these people and enquiring about their health regularly,” said Dr MK Singh, additional chief medical officer\district immunisation officer (DIO) who is handling the surveillance team.

Singh said the administration has put checks at all exit and entry points of the city, including highways, airport, railway stations, bus stations and toll plazas, to keep a tab on people arriving from these states.

“In the days to come we would also be setting up Covid testing camps at offices, banks and all public congregation points in order to ensure safety of people. Also, it has been made mandatory for inbound tourists to mention 7 day long history of their travel to any vulnerable states,” he added.

On Thursday, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash had held a meeting to assess the preventive measures being taken in wake of possible third Covid-19 wave.

The DM had also directed officials to carry out a study on the reasons that led to the infection in the hotspot areas that were identified in 1st and 2nd waves. Not only this, the DM also directed that those going for Covid test at testing labs will have to register last 7-day travel history.

The DM also directed targeted testing in public-frequented establishments, including banks, offices, central institutes, hostels, colleges, universities and weekly market etc.