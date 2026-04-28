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Demolition of madrasa linked to UK-based cleric halted

The madrasa management moved the high court after their appeal was dismissed. Petitioner Tauseef Raza, son of Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, challenged the order, following which the court directed authorities to maintain status quo until further hearing. District magistrate Alok Kumar said the demolition drive had been stopped in compliance with the court’s directions. “Further action will depend on the final outcome of the case,” he added

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:07 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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District authorities in Sant Kabir Nagar on Tuesday halted demolition at a madrasa linked to UK-based Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan in Khalilabad after the Allahabad high court granted an interim stay.

The structure, located in the Gosht Ki Mandi area, had already been partially demolished on April 26. (Sourced)

The structure, located in the Gosht Ki Mandi area, had already been partially demolished on April 26. The action followed order from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) court, which was upheld by the divisional commissioner’s court in Basti on the evening of April 25.

The madrasa management moved the high court after their appeal was dismissed. Petitioner Tauseef Raza, son of Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, challenged the order, following which the court directed authorities to maintain status quo until further hearing.

District magistrate Alok Kumar said the demolition drive had been stopped in compliance with the court’s directions. “Further action will depend on the final outcome of the case,” he added.

Officials said the court granted an interim stay, noting that the matter requires detailed hearing, and directed the administration to cease all action until the next date.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Demolition of madrasa linked to UK-based cleric halted
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Demolition of madrasa linked to UK-based cleric halted
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