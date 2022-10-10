Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Denmark shows interest in U.P. dairy, power sectors

Denmark shows interest in U.P. dairy, power sectors

lucknow news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The CS told the delegation that the state was attracting investment from all over the world due to an investment-friendly climate cultivated over the last few years

U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A delegation led by the Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and held detailed discussions on the possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a government spokesman, Svane expressed Denmark’s willingness to invest in the dairy and energy sectors in U.P.

The CS told the delegation that the state was attracting investment from all over the world due to an investment-friendly climate cultivated over the last few years in terms of better law and order and development of necessary infrastructure.

Briefing the delegation about the Global Summit proposed to be held early next year, Mishra said the summit could be a good opportunity for Danish investors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out