Deoria man’s death sparks protest, 3 cops suspended

A day after 25-year-old Manish Singh alias Monu allegedly succumbed to multiple stab wounds, protests broke out in Deoria’s Bhaluani on Saturday as his body was brought home after post-mortem. Family members and villagers blocked the main road for nearly three hours, accusing police of failing to act on Manish’s September 1 complaint about death threats.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protesters raised slogans against the police, demanded action against the accused and sought demolition of their houses. Senior police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

Manish was found critically injured on Friday evening after allegedly being stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, where he died late on Friday night.

According to them, Manish had approached police on September 1 seeking protection after allegedly receiving death threats. Deoria SP Abhijeet R Shankar suspended three police personnel, including Bhaluani SHO Rakesh Rai, sub-inspector Jyoti and constable Vijay Ojha, citing prima facie negligence.

ASP Sunil Kumar Singh said two named accused had been detained and the situation was under control. He said a preliminary probe suggested an old rivalry between two groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered an FIR against six accused, including Chaina Ansari, Ambuj and Jaykishan, on a complaint by Manish’s brother Upendra Singh. The family alleged that their earlier complaint remained pending for several days and that the concerned beat police officer failed to act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered an FIR against six accused, including Chaina Ansari, Ambuj and Jaykishan, on a complaint by Manish’s brother Upendra Singh. The family alleged that their earlier complaint remained pending for several days and that the concerned beat police officer failed to act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the SDM and cleared the road following assurances from the administration and police.