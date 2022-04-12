Develop “Amrit Sarovars” in all districts to boost local tourism: UP CM Yogi

In an innovative move aimed at conservation of groundwater, its better management and usage, the state government will carry out excavation/rejuvenation of “Amrit Sarovars” (ponds) in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said a government spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.

While chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “To mark the ‘Amrit Kaal’, ‘Amrit Sarovars’ should be either excavated or rejuvenated in all 75 districts. This will not only regulate the groundwater level but also will give a boost to local tourism.”

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the next 25 years (from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence) “Amrit Kaal” during which the country will move towards attaining resolutions made for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“In pursuance of the directives of the chief minister, a total of 5,625 ponds will come up in 75 districts. They will be termed as ‘Amrit Sarovars’,” said a government spokesman after the meeting. The CM has directed that neglected ponds should be identified in all the districts for ‘Amrit Sarovar’. Where there are no ponds, new ponds should be prepared on the government land. In case of any inconvenience in getting at least 75 ponds ready in smaller districts like Shravasti and Sant Kabir Nagar or in every district of Bundelkhand, the number of ponds in bigger districts should be increased to meet the target.

To carry out the exercise of rejuvenation of ponds, local public representatives will also be responsible for arranging labourers. According to the instructions of the CM, proper arrangements will also be made for the maintenance of these ponds. There will be clear provisions in the action plan to ensure that dirty water does not contaminate the ponds. If there are aquatic animals in the ponds, measures will be taken accordingly. In addition, sailing will also be done in them as per convenience, added the statement.

“Continuous efforts are being made by the central and state governments to improve the depleting groundwater level. With schemes like ‘Atal Bhujal’, the situation has improved a lot while stringent laws have also been implemented to check unnecessary exploitation of groundwater,” said the statement.

