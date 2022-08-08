Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Did not release list of 'illegal colonisers' in Ayodhya: ADA

Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:53 AM IST
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed.
Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. (PTI PHOTO)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Sunday denied releasing a purported list of 40 people, which included the names of city mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator, allegedly involved in “illegal colonisation” of land plots in the temple town.

The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.

Dismissing reports of releasing the names, ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that the “leaked list” in question is a preliminary one prepared on August 6. “Ayodhya Development Authority has not released any list. After a probe (of projects), a list was prepared which was leaked... The list was prepared yesterday (Saturday). The junior engineer concerned with enforcement has been directed to visit the area, investigate and take action. Whose name has been put in the list, can be ascertained after investigation.”

He also said that spoiling the image of any political personality is not the objective of the ADA. Talking to news agency PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged that they have been falsely implicated.

Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

ayodhya uttar pradesh
