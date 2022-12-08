DIG of fire services, SPs of Pilibhit and Chitrakoot transferred

A day after giving its nod to the changes in the Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill, the state government on Wednesday replaced deputy inspector general (DIG) of fire services Akash Kulhary and transferred five other Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including SPs of Chitrakoot and Pilibhit districts.

Meanwhile, the government may reportedly make more changes in the fire department in response to some major fire incidents that were reported recently in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

Kulhary has been posted as additional commissioner of police at Prayagraj police commissionerate and Jugal Kishore, DIG-telecom services, will replace him. Similarly, Pilibhit SP Dinesh Kumar P was replaced by Chitrakoot SP Atul Sharma, and posted as Ghaziabad DCP.

Ghaziabad DCP Vrinda Shukla was made the new SP of Chitrakoot. Ashtabhuja Prasad Singh was made the SP of Prayagraj railways.

On Wednesday, the state government also transferred two IAS officers. AV Rajamouli was appointed secretary in the home department. Pratibha Singh is the new joint magistrate of Amroha.

₹50k fine for obstruction in fire rescue op

BOX: The state government, on Tuesday, included provisions of six months of imprisonment and a penalty of up to ₹50,000 or both for obstructing water collection for fire rescue operations, in the Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill-2022.