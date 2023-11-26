Dip in temperature likely in U.P. from this week

Dip in temperature is likely from this week while some parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience rain on Monday due to western disturbances over Rajasthan. The areas like Bundelkhand region, Jhansi, Mahoba, Agra, Chitrakoot, Banda may receive some rain.

The drop in night temperature is the result of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. (For Representation)

The drop in night temperature is also the result of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh where the weather department predicted light to moderate rain along with snowfall in higher regions of the hill state on November 27.

“From November 27, the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kangra and Shimla districts will receive snowfall and the lower areas of Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra will receive light rainfall. From November 28-29, the snowfall will reduce and the weather will be clear,” said IMD weather bulletin report.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 28.2 and 13.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for Lucknow is shallow fog in morning and partly cloudy sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 26 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

State forecast is rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over the state. There is no forecast for rain in Lucknow. Kanpur city and Bareilly recorded lowest temperature of the day where minimum temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius.

