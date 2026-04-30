Discrimination in Hindu society must end, says RSS leader

Discrimination within Hindu society on the basis of caste, language and region must be eradicated, Narendra Thakur, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said here on Thursday.

Narendra Thakur took part in an interactive session with media persons. (For representation)

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“RSS is engaged in nation-building through character-building, and more than 32 affiliated organisations are working in various fields of society towards this goal,” Thakur said during an interactive session with media persons in Lucknow.

Responding to a question on UGC guidelines, he said the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and the Sangh would not comment on it. “However, we believe that harmony must be maintained in society. We should not get entangled with each other,” he added.

Underscoring that the 100-year journey of the RSS is not an ordinary one, Thakur said, “Our workers have seen many ups and downs. The Sangh works to ensure that country’s glory echoes across the world. Making India the greatest nation in the world is the Sangh’s objective.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the RSS currently runs over 85,000 daily shakhas and more than 32,000 weekly gatherings, with swayamsevaks engaged in social service activities from tribal areas to urban centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the RSS currently runs over 85,000 daily shakhas and more than 32,000 weekly gatherings, with swayamsevaks engaged in social service activities from tribal areas to urban centres. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Outlining the Sangh’s future plans, Thakur said the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (Five Transformations) campaign is being carried out through initiatives focused on social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awareness), environmental protection, living by ‘Swa’ (selfhood) and civic duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outlining the Sangh’s future plans, Thakur said the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (Five Transformations) campaign is being carried out through initiatives focused on social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awareness), environmental protection, living by ‘Swa’ (selfhood) and civic duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among those present were Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini member Kripashankar, senior pracharak Subhash, Rashtradharma director Manojkant, Vishwa Samvad Kendra pramukh Umesh, and Vishwa Samvad Kendra Nyas vice-president Ashok Sinha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those present were Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini member Kripashankar, senior pracharak Subhash, Rashtradharma director Manojkant, Vishwa Samvad Kendra pramukh Umesh, and Vishwa Samvad Kendra Nyas vice-president Ashok Sinha. {{/usCountry}}

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