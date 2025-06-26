Display of arms and political symbolism during religious processions unacceptable: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with senior police officials to ensure law and order, harmony and public facilities during the upcoming festivals. He instructed that the sound levels of DJs and music during processions should be within the prescribed limits, and there should be no loud or provocative slogans. The chief minister held a high-level review meeting with senior police officials to ensure law and order, harmony and public facilities during upcoming festivals. (File Photo)

He emphasized that the display of arms and political symbolism during religious processions is unacceptable and should be strictly prohibited. The CM also said the height of tazias or rath during processions must be within fixed limits and strictly warned that cutting trees, removing slums, or evicting the poor for any religious procession is absolutely unacceptable.

A particularly sensitive issue discussed in the meeting was the planned attempts to incite caste-based violence. The CM said some miscreants are trying to disturb harmony in the state, pointing to recent incidents in Kaushambi, Etawah and Auraiya.

Regarding Muharram processions, he stressed that lessons must be learned from past incidents, adding that peace Committees and organising groups should be involved to ensure that all processions take place peacefully, and along their traditional routes.

Discussions were held on preparations for festivals, including Sawan month, Kanwar Yatra, Shivratri, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan. The CM gave special instructions for the Kanwar Yatra, emphasizing that it is a symbol of faith, discipline and joy.

Districts bordering Uttarakhand, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Barabanki and Basti, were asked to be extra cautious.

The CM also said that there should be no open sale of meat along the Kanwar Yatra route and that the route should be kept clean and sanitised. He stressed the need for monitoring social media and preventing the spread of fake news/rumours.

He directed that action be taken against those spreading caste conflicts and hatred in the state. The CM reviewed the status of public grievances and directed that districts should improve their performance in redressing grievances.