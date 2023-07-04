Rescued from beggary, 103 U.P. kids linked with CM scheme

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar met and interacted with 103 children rescued from child beggary at the Collectorate auditorium, on Tuesday at a programme organised by non-profit organisation, Umeed.

At the interactive session, the DM ordered that all children be covered under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana which would take care of their education by providing them with ₹2,500 monthly. The beneficiaries will be transferred ₹7,500 every quarter.

Parents of 50 of the rescued children were also present at the event, who were later put in touch with self-help groups and skill training programmes to help empower them to become self-reliant and get off the streets.

Admission of the children to primary schools was taken care of, and they were also provided with books, school uniforms and shoes to kick off their student journey.

Additionally, they were also each given the book ‘Exam Warriors’ penned by prime minister Narendra Modi. The mothers were presented with sarees and chocolates as well. Gangwar instructed officers to rescue more children from the streets and register them under the Bal Seva Yojana.

Additional DM, Lucknow probation officer, basic education officer, One-Stop Centre manager, founder of Umeed NGO and other officials from related departments were also present at the event.