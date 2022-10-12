Div commissioner conducts surprise inspection of Sainik School

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob conducted a surprise inspection of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School at Sarojininagar on Tuesday and gave necessary directions to the concerned officers to carry out repair and construction work in the school.

She was informed that 90% work of the boundary wall and the girls’ hostel had been completed. Jacob said that special care should be taken of the quality in the ongoing construction work at the school.

She visited the campus and inspected the classrooms, hostels, and mess and said that the roads on the campus should be repaired.

The divisional commissioner also interacted with the children present in the hostel. She instructed the concerned officers that there should not be dampness in the rooms. She said that special attention should be given to good lighting and cleanliness.

The divisional commissioner said that cleanliness drive should be conducted in Sainik School by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and fogging should also be done on the campus. She instructed to trim the grass on the ground.

During the inspection, she sought information about the work completed and also the pending work as well the details of the ongoing projects.

On the occasion, additional commissioner administration, Ranvijay Singh Yadav along with concerned officers and employees, was present.