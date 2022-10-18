Diwali celebrations: Brilliant décor, shopping offers & art workshops await passengers at Lko airport

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport building has been decorated beautifully ahead of Diwali. Along with aesthetically decorated terminal building, attractive shopping offers too are available for such passengers making purchases from the shops inside the airport.

Speaking on the décor and shopping offers, spokesperson of the CCSI Airport said, “The theme of this year’s Diwali is ‘India’s Celebration Starter’. Along with colourful lights and décor, there are several irresistible offers for those wanting to go on a shopping spree from the airport shops.” The attractive “pocket friendly” discount on airport shopping would be available till October 31.

“Various passenger activities including art and craft workshops have also been planned inside the airport. The free of cost workshops will be held for domestic departing passengers, where they can take along their art pieces,” the airport spokesperson said.

“There are grand installations like the majestic earthen lamp in the departure area and a mystical kaleidoscope in another area. Then there is a beautiful depiction of fireworks in the arrival area. These glittering installations are symbolically aimed at conveying the need to remove darkness from our lives and bring in joy. The décor adds to divine ambience and passengers can create everlasting beautiful memories by taking photographs,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers can also enjoy a quick game of ‘Spin the Wheel’, where they stand to win discount coupons and offers by various brands, the spokesperson added.