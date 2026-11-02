Diwali festivities light up market in Lucknow: Traditional bazaar buzzing with buyers; malls and shopping complexes roll red carpet for buyers

Bad weather failed to dampen the festival spirit as traditional markets in Lucknow like Aminabad, Chowk, Bhootnath, Alambagh and Hazratganj are witnessing packed roads with customers flocking to them for Diwali buying.

Decoration at Fun Republic Mall, Phoenix Palassio Mall and LULU Mall

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Business establishments are witnessing decent sales as the festival nears. However, most of them admit that shopping portals have dented sales and that youngsters and working professionals have drifted towards them.

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Customers at Rang Rachika in Lucknow

Preet Singh of Rang Rachika, which has showrooms in Alambagh, Aminabad and Bhootnath market, says, “Yes, online has impacted business for many, but we are not impacted as our customers want touch-and-feel besides customised services. Like we have a range from ₹200-30,000, so we have something for everyone as per choice. For example, a good festive sari is ₹1,500-2,000 and with ₹400 extra they can get it ready-to-wear sari with a fitting blouse. Which online platform can give such customised service?”

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Buzzing Aminabad market

{{^usCountry}} The biggest shopping area in the city, Aminabad, is bustling with customers, with the locality witnessing massive jams. Manish Bhatia, owner of Bhatia Cutpiece Store in Mohan Market, says, “Traditional buyers will come to us. Traffic jams can’t dent their spirit, but there is a shift. Earlier, people used to buy clothes and get them stitched during festivals, but now they go for readymade clothes. So, whatever buying is happening is either for festival gifting or for the wedding season ahead. They do shagun in festivals and use it during sahalag (weddings).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest shopping area in the city, Aminabad, is bustling with customers, with the locality witnessing massive jams. Manish Bhatia, owner of Bhatia Cutpiece Store in Mohan Market, says, “Traditional buyers will come to us. Traffic jams can’t dent their spirit, but there is a shift. Earlier, people used to buy clothes and get them stitched during festivals, but now they go for readymade clothes. So, whatever buying is happening is either for festival gifting or for the wedding season ahead. They do shagun in festivals and use it during sahalag (weddings).” {{/usCountry}}

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Lucknow Vyapar Mandal’s vice president, Prabhu Jalan, says that compared to last year, this year has witnessed a better turnout of customers.

"One thing I agree with is that customers have moved online, especially working professionals. Traffic jams and parking problems in these congested traditional markets also contribute to this," he says.

He adds, "For instance, it is difficult for people to reach Aminabad’s Geeta Vastralaya, which is not the case for our Aliganj store. But the positive aspect is that people are still coming because they want to touch and feel the products, and they have faith that if a product has an issue, we are ready to assist them."

Other markets with a mix of brand stores and local manufacturers are also seeing high festival turnout. "Meri daal to Aminabad mein hi galti hai. From artificial flowers to bedsheets, household items, and accessories, I get it all in one place," says Kriti Bhartia, a retired government official.

Malls and shopping complexes roll red carpet for buyers

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Malls and shopping complexes in the state capital are leaving no stone unturned to attract customers. Mega decoration, state-of-the-art artworks, discounts and shop-and-win offers are doing everything for their patrons and are yielding results too.

Lord Hanuman idol at Fun Republic mall

The recently inaugurated 24-foot-tall Lord Hanuman idol at Fun Republic mall is attracting visitors. Mall’s marketing head, Ishan Srivastava, says, “This statue has been crafted from more than 50,000 stones sourced from different states with Ram Ram inscribed on it. It weighs approximately 600 kilograms and has been made in 30 days. The statue has been registered in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.”

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The mega bow and Sita Swayamwar-inspired decor at Phoenix Palassio mall

Phoenix Palassio recently kicked off Diwali festivities with a dazzling drone show and set up a 28-ft bow with 50,000 hand-pasted mirrors and Sita Swayamwar-inspired decor at its atrium. The mall’s head, Sanjeev Sarin, says, “The entire Diwali is very special for all of us and we try to do our best for our customers as their expectations with us are very high.” To meet the Dhanteras rush, they will open the mall at 8 am till midnight and at 10 am on the Diwali weekend. Besides, shoppers have a chance to win cars, bikes and international holidays.

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In the same locality, Lulu Mall too has decked up its building and put up several installations which have become a selfie point for customers. “We have a shop-and-win going on till November 8 where people can shop for 5,000 and get a chance to win a car. There is a live rangoli going on at the main atrium till Dhanteras besides other activities,” says regional manager Sameer Verma.

The Sahara Ganj Mall, Waves Mall, One Awadh Centre, Phoenix United Mall and others too have attractions and decor.

Crown Mall’s general manager, Yogendra Arya, says, “Diwali and the New Year remain two big occasions for the mall and we do decor and put on shop-and-win to make buyers feel happy. Besides, due to big festival film release Ramayana, the footfall will be high, so it’s a golden chance to turn them into buyers.”

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