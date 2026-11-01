Diwali skincare rush: Dermatologist shares treatments to avoid before festivities

With Diwali just a week away, many people are rushing to book beauty appointments, try last-minute skin treatments, and buy new products to achieve that coveted festive glow. The promise of instant radiance is tempting, but are these last-minute beauty fixes really safe, or could they leave your skin irritated just in time for the celebrations? ALSO READ: Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it We asked Dr Sonali Kohli, senior consultant, dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, to address common doubts about last-minute treatments and explain what you need to know to prevent skin irritation. She answered these questions for us: Which popular skin treatments should be avoided immediately before a major event, and why? Skin treatments should not be regarded as a shortcut, as they involve a process that takes time. The dermatologist revealed the potential consequences and why you need to allow time for these treatments, drawing on her own clinical observations. “Treatments that work by injuring the skin to renew it should be avoided immediately before a major event. These include deep chemical peels, lasers and CO2 resurfacing, microneedling, and fresh fillers in a visible area. These treatments all have a recovery period that cannot be fast-forwarded. I once had a bride undergo a strong peel three days before her sangeet, hoping to glow, but she spent those three days flaking instead. The rule is simple: if it peels or punctures, it is not an event-week treatment.” How much time should people allow for treatments before the festivities?

Every skin treatment has its own timeline, which means you need to plan things ahead and allow enough time for your skin to recover before the festivities.

The concept of last-minute dermatological treatments has been firmly dismissed by the doctor, as you need to think well in advance. You need to allow weeks rather than days before any major event. The time varies depending on the procedure. She shared the timeline for each treatment: “A mild peel needs two to three weeks, while lasers and microneedling require four to six weeks for redness to settle and collagen to behave. Fillers need two to three weeks, while Botox is the friendly exception, requiring about two weeks to take full effect with no downtime.” On top of the healing time, you need a buffer week. Dr Kohli reasoned, “My one-line guide to patients is to add a buffer week on top of the healing time because skin has no undo button during event week.” What are the risks of trying new skincare products or DIY remedies for an instant glow?

Avoid DIY hacks, as they may worsen your skin barrier. (Picture credit: Freepik)