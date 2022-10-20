Diwali Glow:These diyas need just a spoonful of water!

Ahead of Diwali, diyas (lamps) that burn with a spoonful of water have started catching attention of the masses, hit hard by inflation.

“These diyas that look just like the conventional diyas (lamps) but are made up of plastic and burn with just a spoonful of water, have flooded the markets. Their tiny battery cells are attached to it and water is a conductor that completes the circuit. They can glow bright for up to 15-20 hours,” said Deepak Gupta, an Ashiyana-based trader selling electronic items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both Chinese and Indian lamps are available, though Indian ones shine brighter. These lamps can glow in rains or in windy climates too and are safe for both children and pets,” other sellers added.

“These lamps were introduced last year but couldn’t become popular due to a rather subdued festival. This time people are showing interest in these lamps,” said a vendor at the Naka Hindola market. Many who have already bought these lamps said they were happy with the purchase.

“These water-fed diyas are obviously unique but they also help save on electricity bills as they don’t consume much power supply,” said Richa, a customer.

Imported from Delhi, these are reasonably priced too, she said.