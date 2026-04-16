Don’t allow outside interference in factory operations: Yogi Adityanath

Two days after workers staged protests in Noida to press for a wage hike, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said no external elements should be allowed to interfere in factory operations, asserting that such interference can disrupt industrial harmony and progress.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during the flag-off of the 10th lakh vehicle manufactured at Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Yogi Adityanath made the remark while flagging off the one-millionth bus from the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow.

“We must ensure that no outsiders are allowed to interfere in the internal matters of our factories or groups under any circumstances,” he said.

“’Bigaadne wale bahut aaenge, banaane wale kam milenge (Those who disrupt are many, but those who build are rare),” the chief minister said.

He described the milestone reached by the Tata Motors Lucknow plant as more than just an industrial achievement, calling it a decisive step towards establishing the state as a global manufacturing hub.

“The 34-year old journey reflects Tata’s trust and the changing work culture of Uttar Pradesh, along with strong infrastructure and an investment-friendly environment,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath not only highlighted industrial achievements but also emphasised core principles of work culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath not only highlighted industrial achievements but also emphasised core principles of work culture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The foundation of success for any group or institution lies in teamwork, gratitude and honesty. Every employee should discharge their responsibilities with full commitment, as this ensures long-term personal and institutional progress,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The foundation of success for any group or institution lies in teamwork, gratitude and honesty. Every employee should discharge their responsibilities with full commitment, as this ensures long-term personal and institutional progress,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the achievement of the Lucknow plant, the chief minister said: “This moment is a symbol of pride and happiness for all, as Tata Motors has launched its 10th lakh bus from the Lucknow plant after a glorious journey of 34 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the achievement of the Lucknow plant, the chief minister said: “This moment is a symbol of pride and happiness for all, as Tata Motors has launched its 10th lakh bus from the Lucknow plant after a glorious journey of 34 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This achievement is not merely an industrial revolution, but a launch pad for the historic flight that is establishing India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This achievement is not merely an industrial revolution, but a launch pad for the historic flight that is establishing India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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This ‘milestone moment’ represents the momentum of New India and New Uttar Pradesh, which is not meant to stop, but to continuously move forward towards greater heights with a commitment to deliver development, trust and prosperity to every citizen, he added.

Explaining the concept of momentum, Adityanath stated, “It is not just ‘M’ but a combination of ‘Mass’ and ‘Velocity’. Where there is mass, velocity is naturally generated, and this velocity provides new energy and strength.”

In the context of Uttar Pradesh, this ‘Mass’ is reflected in its population of 25 crore and a 56% youth workforce, he added.

Referring to ‘V’ as velocity, he said it symbolises the double speed of the double engine government.

“Nine years ago, Uttar Pradesh was facing an identity crisis, poor connectivity and security challenges, where it was difficult to distinguish between roads and potholes, and investors were hesitant to come. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has now gained a new direction, where improved law and order and modern infrastructure have laid a strong foundation for development,” he added.

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Today, the state is emerging as an attractive destination for investment and production, he said. Currently, Uttar Pradesh accounts for about 55% of the country’s expressways, he added.

The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway is proposed this month, he said, adding that after this, the state’s share in expressways will increase to 60%.

A network of four-lane and two-lane connectivity has been developed up to the district level, he said.

Air connectivity has also improved significantly, he said, adding that from only two active airports earlier the state has 16 operational airports today, along with the development of the Noida International Airport as a world-class project. These developments are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a major centre for investment and growth in the country, he said.

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Commenting on the legacy and trust generated by the Tata Group, the chief minister said: “From childhood till today, every Indian has witnessed and experienced how Tata buses and heavy vehicles have served people’s travel and daily needs. Whether it is delivering goods to the last person or fulfilling daily requirements, Tata has always stood as a symbol of trust. That is why the Tata Group has become a symbol of unwavering trust in the country.”

This trust is the result of teamwork that has established Tata as a symbol of quality, reliability and nation-building, he added.

From watches to aircraft manufacturing, from salt to networking, from steel to software, and across sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, defence, automobiles and hospitality, the Tata Group has made remarkable contributions to strengthening India, he added.

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The chief minister asserted that partnership with Uttar Pradesh is not limited to investment but serves as a strong foundation of trust and development, playing a crucial role in taking the state to new heights of prosperity.

“With strong infrastructure, security and facilities, the Tata Motors Lucknow plant has continuously evolved over the past 34 years into an excellent example of innovation, investment and technological progress,” he added.

“Its transition from diesel to CNG and now to electric vehicles and defence trucks reflects adaptation to future needs. The 10th lakh bus, with a range of 200 km, promotes environmentally friendly transportation,” he said.

He further said, with more than 5,600 employees, the plant has become a major hub for employment and skill development, providing opportunities to youth under the ‘Lakshya’ programme.

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Established with the vision of Ratan Tata, the plant today supports the livelihood of around 6,000 families and has connected lakhs of people to employment.

Adityanath also took a ride in the newly launched Tata Motors bus and inspected the entire plant.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, transport minister Dayashankar Singh, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, MD and CEO Girish Wagh, and vice president, Operations, Tata Motors, Vishal Badshah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Dixit ...Read More Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission Read Less

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