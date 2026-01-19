Don’t give licences to all who apply: UP transport min

Dayashankar Singh, minister of state for transport (independent charge), here on Monday, called for tougher norms for issuing driving licences, saying the current system compromises road safety and needs to be strengthened to reduce accident fatalities. Dayashankar Singh, minister of state for transport (independent charge) (Sourced)

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day road safety workshop, Singh said obtaining a driving licence in India is relatively easy compared to foreign countries.

“Licences should not be issued to everyone who applies. They must be given only to those who are properly trained,” Singh said. He called for tightening procedures for permanent driving licences, saying they should not be issued without proper testing.

The minister said rules and penalties alone cannot curb fatalities unless people change their behaviour on the road. He warned against any leniency in matters related to driving licences, overspeeding and alleged drunk driving.

Singh noted that recent measures, such as mandatory provision of “two helmets with every new two-wheeler” and the “no helmet, no fuel” policy, have not delivered expected results due to poor compliance. He urged enforcement officials to ensure these rules are implemented without exception.

On infrastructure, Singh proposed the creation of holding areas and dormitories by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to allow long-distance drivers to rest safely, and recommended setting up trauma centres at 100-km intervals. He also called for speed breakers at T-points on smaller connecting roads and better signage to reduce collision risks.

Archana Agrawal, additional chief secretary, transport department, said road transport remains the most commonly used mode of travel in the state and that safety outcomes depend on coordination among departments. She said the state transport corporation is examining the deployment of two drivers on long-haul bus routes to prevent fatigue-related accidents.

Kinjal Singh, state transport commissioner, said enforcement drives against overloading and overspeeding are ongoing, alongside awareness campaigns through schools and district administrations.