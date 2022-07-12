Dr Sachan’s death: Why murder and not suicide

LUCKNOW Nearly 11 years after deputy chief medical officer (family welfare) Dr YS Sachan’s mysterious death in Lucknow district jail (June 22 2011), the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, termed it as murder after taking into account several documents submitted by the deceased’s wife in court.

Sachan’s post-mortem report, opinion of medical experts, statements of doctors who had performed the autopsy and other documents submitted by the late Dy CMO’s wife Malti Sachan helped the court reach the conclusion that his death was a conspiracy and murder.

Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, in her July 11 order pointed out that Malti Sachan had submitted post-mortem report (of Dr Sachan), opinion of medical experts and statements of doctors who had performed the autopsy to prove her charges (that Dr Sachan was murdered).

Dr Sachan was the key accused in the alleged multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam between 2007 and 2012. He was also the key suspect in the murders of two chief medical officers (CMO) – Dr Vinod Kumar Arya and his successor Dr BP Singh, in a similar manner.

Dr Arya was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vikas Nagar on October 27, 2010 while Dr BP Singh was targeted by assailants when he was on a morning walk near his house in Vijayant Khand, Gomti Nagar on April 2, 2011. Dr Sachan’s death reportedly ruled out the chance of unravelling names of other white collared people involved in the scam and the murders.

JUDICIAL REPORT RULED OUT SUICIDE

The then chief judicial magistrate Rajesh Upadhyaya had carried out the probe into Sachan’s death.

Dr Sachan’s body was recovered from the under-construction toilet of operation theatre of Lucknow jail hospital. The toilet was on the first floor of the jail hospital.

His body was found sitting on a commode facing the cistern with the belt around his neck. The belt was tied somewhere in the window around 4.5 feet high from the floor of the toilet.

The deceased’s body bore many injury marks, but the police did not make any effort to find out the cause of death. Instead, it was satisfied by the intimation sent by the jail authorities that it was a case of suicide.

According to the probe, it is almost impossible for a person to inflict so many deep incision marks while sitting on a commode and die in the same position, according to the probe.

At around 3.5 feet, two blood spots of 6 cm and 12 cm were found on the wall. If a person dies in the position in which Dr Sachan’s body was found, he could not have made blood spots at such heights. This indicates that the person who tied the belt with the grill must have left marks during the process.

The toilet basin was found removed from the original position. A person sitting on a toilet commode can’t do it.

If it is assumed that the person had ended his life by inflicting incision marks by a sharp-edged weapon, then why no weapon was recovered from the spot?

According to the doctors’ statements, a person could not have inflicted such deep injury marks with a half blade found on the spot.

So many deep wounds cannot be inflicted by a person who is committing suicide.

STATEMENTS OF DOCTORS

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, medical Superintendent, Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow, stated before the chief judicial magistrate that though at least 100 post-mortem examinations were conducted till date, but he had not found any case where a person might have cut so many nerves to commit suicide. Cuts on both sides of the body point towards an extra-ordinary circumstance, in which normally no person can commit suicide.

Dr Mausmi Singh, lecturer in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Lucknow (now KGMU), also stated that these injuries were inflicted by a sharp-edged heavy weapon, and that normally, no person committing suicide can inflict so many injuries on himself.

MALTI SACHAN’S STATEMENT

According to Dr Malti Sachan, her husband was right-handed. Under normal circumstances, a right-handed person would inflict deep injuries on the left hand and not on the right hand, as in this case.

CONCLUSION OF JUDICIAL PROBE

Circumstances and other evidences prove it was a murder. Besides, the contradictory statements during the judicial probe raised suspicion on the role of jailer BS Mukund, deputy jailer Sunil Kumar Singh, chief jail guard Babu Ram Dubey and jail guard Pahendra Singh in the entire episode.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE

JUNE 22, 2011 Death of Dr Sachan inside Lucknow district jail nearly three months after his arrest on April 5 in connection the alleged involvement in the multi-crore National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

JUNE 26, 2011 Judicial probe ordered by the government. CJM Rajesh Upadhyay carries out the probe.

JULY 11, 2011 CJM submits report of judicial probe and terms it as murder

JULY 14, 2011 Lucknow bench of high court handed over the case to the CBI.

SEPT 27, 2012 The CBI filed closure report terming Dr Sachan’s death as suicide. Dr Malti Sachan challenged the CBI’s closure report. The special CBI court accepted Malti Sachan’s application and directed the CBI to further probe the case.

AUG 9, 2017 The CBI again submitted the closure report in the case.

NOV 19, 2019 Special CBI court rejected the CBI’s closure report again.

JULY 7, 2022 Special judicial magistrate, CBI court, terms Dr Sachan’s death as conspiracy and murder.