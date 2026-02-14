DRI nabs 4, seizes 370 kg ganja concealed in modified truck

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized 370 kg of ganja worth about ₹92.5 lakh in the illicit market and arrested four persons allegedly linked to an organised narcotics syndicate operating between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, officials said. DRI officials said the contraband seized was worth about ₹92.5 lakh in the illicit market. (For representation)

Officers also intercepted an escort vehicle without a number plate allegedly used to scout police checkpoints and guide the truck to unloading points.

On examination, the contraband was found ingeniously concealed in a specially fabricated cavity within the chassis-mounted platform of a trailer truck that had no conventional body structure. Officials said the design allowed smugglers to transport five to eight quintals per trip without arousing suspicion.

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence, the DRI’s Lucknow Zonal Unit mounted surveillance along the Sultanpur-Lucknow route after receiving inputs about a truck ferrying a large consignment of ganja from Odisha’s Malkangiri district to Lucknow.

“The suspect vehicle was intercepted along with an escort vehicle that was moving ahead to check for police presence,” an official said.

The arrested accused were identified as Mayank Jaiswal alias Suraj of Barabanki, Jeetu Srivastava alias Dadda of Bakshi Ka Talab (Lucknow), Paritosh Tripathi of Indira Nagar (Lucknow), and truck driver Kuldeep Yadav of Nalanda, Bihar.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate had transported similar consignments 15-20 times in the past. The network allegedly supplied ganja across multiple districts, including Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Bahraich,” a DRI source said. Officials added that communication was maintained through internet-based calls and number plates were concealed during transit to evade detection.

Besides the narcotics, DRI officials seized the transport truck, the escort vehicle, five mobile phones and ₹9,300 in cash. Investigators said they were working to trace the financial trail and identify other members of the network.