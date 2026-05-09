Driverless trains, AI, smart safety: Lucknow Metro gears up for tech leap in Phase-1B

Lucknow Metro is set for a major technological leap with the proposed East-West Corridor (Phase-1B) introducing driverless train operations, artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance and smart safety systems, making it one of India’s most advanced metro networks.

According to UPMRC, trains on the East-West Corridor will operate in Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode, making them effectively driverless. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has floated a tender for the design and manufacture of 15 advanced train sets for the upcoming corridor. The project will also feature smart passenger comfort technologies and energy-efficient systems aimed at improving operational reliability and commuter experience, officials said.

According to UPMRC, trains on the East-West Corridor will operate in Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode, making them effectively driverless. The system will use communication-based train control (CBTC) technology, enabling trains to automatically manage acceleration, braking, speed and station halts while remaining under continuous monitoring from the Operations Control Centre (OCC).

“The technology will enhance operational reliability, reduce the scope of human error, and improve service efficiency and punctuality. The automated system will also maintain safe distances between trains and trigger emergency braking whenever required,” UPMRC managing director (MD) Sushil Kumar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The corridor will also feature an artificial intelligence-driven predictive maintenance system integrated with the Train Control and Management System (TCMS) and the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corridor will also feature an artificial intelligence-driven predictive maintenance system integrated with the Train Control and Management System (TCMS) and the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Under the system, train performance data would be monitored online in real time, enabling early detection of faults and automatic generation of maintenance job cards, UPMRC officials said, adding the integrated approach would reduce downtime, improve operational efficiency, and allow OCC personnel to focus on rapid troubleshooting and smoother train operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the system, train performance data would be monitored online in real time, enabling early detection of faults and automatic generation of maintenance job cards, UPMRC officials said, adding the integrated approach would reduce downtime, improve operational efficiency, and allow OCC personnel to focus on rapid troubleshooting and smoother train operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another first for Lucknow Metro, infotainment screens inside coaches will support live streaming controlled centrally from the OCC. The system is expected to be used for passenger information, emergency communication and public messaging, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another first for Lucknow Metro, infotainment screens inside coaches will support live streaming controlled centrally from the OCC. The system is expected to be used for passenger information, emergency communication and public messaging, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trains will also be equipped with sensor-based air-conditioning systems that monitor carbon dioxide levels inside coaches and automatically adjust cooling. Officials said the technology would improve passenger comfort while significantly reducing energy consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trains will also be equipped with sensor-based air-conditioning systems that monitor carbon dioxide levels inside coaches and automatically adjust cooling. Officials said the technology would improve passenger comfort while significantly reducing energy consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Enhanced safety features

Passenger safety systems have also been upgraded in the proposed train design. Each coach will have a Passenger Emergency Intercom (PEI), allowing commuters to directly communicate with train operators during emergencies, officials said.

Once activated, live footage from the concerned coach will immediately be transmitted to the driver’s cabin, OCC, and Security Control Room. Security personnel will then be deployed at the next station to assist passengers if required.

The tender for the rolling stock and signalling systems has been uploaded on the e-tender portal, with June 16, 2026 fixed as the last date for submission.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON