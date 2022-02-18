Drone technology to be used for traffic management on UP’s expressways

The drone technology will be used for traffic management on expressways, in providing medicines in remote areas, in fire rescue operations, in geo mapping and in agriculture and disaster management in UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was stated a press release shared by the home department here on Thursday.

A workshop was held at the UP police headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday under chairman ship of additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Awasthi, and ACS industrial development Arvind Kumar for practical and easy usage of drone technology in police and other departments.

The press release read that representative of over a dozen of companies in the field of drone manufacturing and usage actively participated in the workshop.

The presser stated that the state government is already working to lay down norms for regulation of drones, its manufacturing and training. It stated that a state level committee under the chairmanship of the (ACS), Home, has been formed on Decemner 23, 2021 after the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath following the increase in use of drones in police force for law-and-order purpose as well as by other departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee included officials from six departments including revenue, industries, technical education, micro, small and medium enterprises, civil aviation and police. Director general of police (DGP) of UP and additional DGP (logistics) as well as experts from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow are also part of the committee.