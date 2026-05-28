To expand its functioning to other parts of the state, the authorities at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) have decided to establish regional study centres in Varanasi and Prayagraj. In the first phase, academic programmes will begin for differently-abled students in Varanasi in the 2026-27 session.

DSMNRU to open regional study centres in Varanasi, Prayagraj

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The academic council has approved the proposal. It includes establishing regional centres and running rehabilitation and employment-oriented courses. The regional centre in Varanasi will be established at the Amravati Purushottam Government Multi-Disability Rehabilitation Institute at Khushipur. A committee constituted on February 11 conducted a physical inspection of the institute’s building for the centre.

As per the inspection report, the institute currently has 6 halls and nearly 16 rooms available for the Regional Study Centre. However, the committee flagged the need for repairs and whitewashing of halls, classrooms, toilets, floors, and walls. It also recommended providing furniture, computers, internet, office stationery, library books, and other basic facilities to ensure smooth academic and administrative functioning.

The Academic Council earlier this year approved beginning undergraduate-level courses in the first phase from the 2026-27 academic session. These include - BVA (Bachelor of Visual Arts) and the four-year BA NEP programme, aimed at skill development and employment for Divyang students.

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{{^usCountry}} The Varanasi centre will be DSMNRU’s first regional campus outside Lucknow, expanding access to specialised higher education and rehabilitation training for Divyang students in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Varanasi centre will be DSMNRU’s first regional campus outside Lucknow, expanding access to specialised higher education and rehabilitation training for Divyang students in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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“The move aligns with DSMNRU’s mandate to promote inclusive education and create employment pathways for persons with disabilities through region-specific initiatives.The university plans to replicate the Varanasi template in Prayagraj, with a focus on local partnerships for internships, assistive technology labs, and placement drives,” said Singh.

Spokesperson, Prof Yashwant Virodai said the regional centre model will help decentralise DSMNRU’s services, reducing the travel and lodging burden on differently-abled students from eastern UP who currently shift to Lucknow for specialised programmes. A separate budget provision for infrastructure upgrades, faculty recruitment, and student support services is being prepared for the upcoming Executive Council meeting. He also shared that these regional centres will function under the leadership of regional directors who will be appointed by the university.

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