During Mahakumbh, Ayodhya leads as most preferred spiritual destination: Survey

Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi have emerged as the most preferred spiritual and tourist destinations among both Indian and international visitors, according to a survey conducted during the Mahakumbh 2025. The survey, commissioned by the department of tourism and culture and conducted by Deloitte, a global consulting and advisory firm, captured insights from over 3.5 lakh pilgrims, shedding light on travel trends and economic contributions linked to spiritual tourism. A total of 3,52,388 pilgrims participated in the survey (Sourced)

In terms of overall favourites, Ayodhya led with 22.55% of respondents naming it as their top choice. Sangam in Prayagraj followed at 19.96%, while Varanasi received 12.72% of the votes. Mathura stood at 6.31%, and Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar at 2.67%.

A total of 3,52,388 pilgrims participated in the survey, including 1,093 foreign tourists from countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, Nepal, Australia, and Fiji.

Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh, announcing the findings, said, the data collection for the “Maha Kumbh Spiritual Survey–2025” took place from January 28 to February 26, at multiple points in Prayagraj including Teliarganj, Jhunsi, Arail, and Parade Ground. “The initiative aims to identify key pilgrimage locations for focused development in coming years,” he said.

Findings show that each pilgrim spent an average of ₹5,877.63 during their visit, contributing notably to the state’s economy. The cumulative expenditure points to a major boost in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism-led GDP during the Mahakumbh period).

The study also revealed distinct travel preferences. Among domestic pilgrims, 40% travelled with their families, while 30.88% journeyed alone and 29.13% came with friends. In comparison, 55.26% of foreign tourists travelled solo. Only 24.43% of international visitors were accompanied by family and 20.31% by friends. These patterns help understand the kind of infrastructure and services that might be required at different pilgrimage sites.

When asked about the last spiritual site visited, 27.32% of respondents named Ayodhya, followed by 22.68% who cited the Sangam in Prayagraj. Varanasi was the last visited destination for 8.81% of pilgrims, while 3.21% had been to Jammu & Kashmir and 3.05% to Mathura.

Looking ahead, 32.57% of pilgrims said they intend to visit the Sangam in Prayagraj next. Ayodhya is on the future travel list for 12.46% of respondents, while 7.46% chose Varanasi, 3.77% selected Mathura, and 3.20% mentioned Akshardham as their upcoming destination.