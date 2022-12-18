Dy CM Pathak reviews winter arrangements at hospitals

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has directed officials to ensure that hospitals and medical colleges have all the necessary items for the comfort of patients during the chilly winter months.

During a review meeting with senior health officials here on Sunday, he said, “Arrange sufficient blanket stocks so that more than two blankets can be given to patients if they require them. Get broken windows repaired and arrange warmer at wards for pregnant women.”

The officials were also asked to ensure proper shelter arrangements for the patients’ attendants who often have to wait outside the hospital building. “The hospital, the local administrations and nagar nigams should work together to make these arrangements,” Pathak, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio, said.

“It is the officials’ duty to ensure that they keep patients and their attendants safe from cold winds.” The minister stressed that blankets must be disinfected after every use.

“If required, make temporary shelters (rain baseras) so that no one is exposed to cold winds,” the minister told officials in the review meeting.