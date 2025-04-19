Dynastic mindset can’t tolerate idea of inclusive growth: U.P. CM

Targeting the opposition, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those with dynastic mindset cannot tolerate the idea of inclusive development and focus only on personal and family gains. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Such individuals cannot accept the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ They are also not interested in the progress of the underprivileged or in overall development,” he said while speaking at an event in Ramgarh Tal area in Gorakhpur.

Highlighting the transformation of the state under the BJP’s double-engine government, he said once seen as a ‘BIMARU’ state, U.P. was now driving the country’s economy.

“Before 2017, UP’s economy stood at ₹12.75 lakh crore. Today, in just eight years, it has grown to ₹30 lakh crore,” he said, and also mentioned that the per capita income, which was ₹46,000 in 2017, has now risen to ₹1.10 lakh.

Yogi highlighted the major infrastructure developments made in the state, including the expansion of expressways, metro services, and highways. He said six expressways were constructed in the state since 2017 and work was in progress on seven more.

“Metro services now operate in six cities and Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest highway network and rapid rail system,” the CM added.

Praising PM Narendra Modi’s vision, he said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not merely a slogan—it is a philosophy that fuels inclusive growth. Collective effort is crucial for India to become a developed, self-reliant nation by 2047.”

“Gorakhpur’s identity has been completely redefined since 2017. Today, no one links Gorakhpur with mafia or diseases. The focus is on growth, and the youth no longer need to migrate for opportunities. Gorakhpur is now recognised nationally and internationally,” Yogi added.

The CM said in earlier governments, farmers were forced to suicide, the poor died of hunger and women and traders lived in fear. “Today, marginalised sections are receiving land rights, ration cards, Ayushman health cards, pensions and housing facilities,” he said.

Yogi also recounted the Emergency era, when the media protested censorship by publishing blank pages. He quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who once said, “A person, organisation, or institution without principles is a problem in itself. Like a pendulum, it has no aim.”

The CM emphasised the media’s role in spreading awareness of welfare schemes and contributing to India’s journey toward self-reliance.