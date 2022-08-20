5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow

Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city’s north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the earthquake monitoring body said in a tweet.

Mild tremors in Himachal, J&K, Uttarakhand a day ago

A day ago, mild tremors were reported in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55pm. In Jammu and Kashmir too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the South-Southwest part of the Hanley village, the NCS said. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people. Earthquakes between 3.0 to 3.9 are termed ‘minor’ and do not have the intensity to cause any damage. Shocks in the range of 4.0 to 4.9 are called ‘light earthquakes’, whereas those between 5 to 6 magnitudes can cause moderate damage in populated areas. Earthquakes above 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas.

