Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits UP's Shamli

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits UP's Shamli

lucknow news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:14 PM IST

No casualties have been reported yet.

(Representative Image)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," NCS stated.

The earthquake was 5 Km in-depth, as per the NCS

