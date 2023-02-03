Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits UP's Shamli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," NCS stated.

The earthquake was 5 Km in-depth, as per the NCS

No casualties have been reported yet.

