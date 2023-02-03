Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits UP's Shamli
Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:14 PM IST
No casualties have been reported yet.
ANI |
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," NCS stated.
The earthquake was 5 Km in-depth, as per the NCS
No casualties have been reported yet.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}