East UP sees back-to-back rain spells despite monsoon withdrawal

Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 km/h over the past 24 hours, with winds peaking at 80 km/h in Varanasi and isolated heavy rain in Ambedkar Nagar and Jaunpur.

For representation only (Sourced)

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For the second consecutive day, several districts in East UP recorded rain despite the monsoon having completely withdrawn from the state. Ambedkar Nagar recorded 34.9 mm and Lakhimpur Kheri 22.6 mm of rainfall till Tuesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 111.3 mm of rainfall in the three days from September 25 to 27, against a cumulative average of 9.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Other districts that received rainfall in the past 24 hours included Jaunpur (16.9 mm), Bahraich (15.5 mm), Gonda (15.3 mm), Shrawasti (18.9 mm), Pratapgarh (18 mm), Ayodhya (13.6 mm), Maharajganj (13.1 mm) and Basti (10 mm). Overall, East UP recorded 3.5 mm of rainfall.

An observatory in Ambedkar Nagar recorded 85 mm of rainfall, Jaunpur CWC 84 mm, Nighasan in Kheri 62 mm, Katarniaghat in Bahraich 58.8 mm, Tarabganj in Gonda 40 mm, Patti in Pratapgarh 36 mm and Bhinga in Shrawasti 35.2 mm in 24 hours, according to the IMD bulletin.

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{{^usCountry}} “After the monsoon withdrawal, the interaction between low-level easterly and mid-level dry westerly/north-westerly winds, driven by a trough extending from northwest UP to Bangladesh, triggered the initial post-monsoon rainfall,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After the monsoon withdrawal, the interaction between low-level easterly and mid-level dry westerly/north-westerly winds, driven by a trough extending from northwest UP to Bangladesh, triggered the initial post-monsoon rainfall,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rain is likely to continue across parts of the state through the weekend as an approaching Western Disturbance interacts with local conditions. Gusty winds of 40–50 km/h and isolated hailstorms are also possible, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2-3°C,” he said.

The IMD forecast rain/thundershowers at a few places over West UP and at isolated places over East UP. Thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds is also likely at isolated places over the state.

Lucknow is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light rain/thundershowers possible. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32°C and 24°C, respectively. Thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 km/h is likely at isolated places.

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Will this rainfall worsen flooding in Lucknow?

Mukesh Kumar Vaish, executive engineer in the irrigation department, said, “It is very unlikely as the amount of rainfall Kheri received was not much. Flooding in Lucknow happened because of the rainfall UP experienced between September 25 to 27.”