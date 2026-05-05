E-bus travel gets cheaper in Lucknow with 5 fare drop

Commuters in Lucknow will now spend less on daily travel as Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) has reduced electric city bus fares by ₹5 across all distance slabs. This move aims to make public transport more affordable and draw more passengers away from private and para-transit vehicles.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The decision was taken during the 50th board meeting of the transport body, officials said.

Under the revised structure, passengers travelling up to 10 km will now pay ₹20 instead of ₹25, while those covering distances beyond 54 km will be charged ₹70 instead of ₹75. Officials said the reduction has been applied uniformly across all slabs.

Amarnath Sahai, regional manager, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), said the aim is to encourage more commuters to opt for city buses. He noted that the growing number of e-rickshaws has added to traffic congestion. “With the fare reduction, we expect more commuters to shift towards buses, which will help ease traffic on roads,” he said.

A regular commuter from Gomti Nagar said the reduced fare would bring noticeable monthly savings for those travelling twice daily.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the fare revision is part of a wider plan to promote public transport, reduce congestion and curb pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the fare revision is part of a wider plan to promote public transport, reduce congestion and curb pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The board also approved re-tendering 40 bus shelters under the Smart City project and cleared the disposal of end-of-life buses through auction with revised conditions to attract better participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board also approved re-tendering 40 bus shelters under the Smart City project and cleared the disposal of end-of-life buses through auction with revised conditions to attract better participation. {{/usCountry}}

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