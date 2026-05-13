Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that the education system and examination process in the state are ‘collapsing in the same way as the country’s economy’.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Prayagraj on May 12. (HT photo)

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Speaking to media persons at the residence of his party leader Basudev Yadav, the SP chief claimed that at least 40 examination papers had been leaked so far. His remarks came amid recent allegations of a question paper leak in the NEET examination 2026 that led to its cancellation.

Akhilesh alleged that the government is “intentionally allowing paper leaks” and accused it of having a “nexus with education mafias,” which he said is destroying the future of students. “No investigation into paper leaks has ever been completed. Even major incidents remain unresolved,” he further alleged.

He also criticised PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens regarding reduced spending on items like gold, petrol and diesel, claiming that such restrictions contradict the vision of a “$5 trillion economy.”

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the Centre of pushing the country into an economic crisis and misleading the public on several key issues. The SP chief also raised concerns over the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar and rising challenges of inflation and unemployment. Yadav alleged that the government does not wish to grant reservation to women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the Centre of pushing the country into an economic crisis and misleading the public on several key issues. The SP chief also raised concerns over the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar and rising challenges of inflation and unemployment. Yadav alleged that the government does not wish to grant reservation to women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav further alleged that instead of fulfilling promises of employment generation and doubling farmers’ income, the government is misleading the public. On black money and ED raids, the SP chief said enforcement agencies were now conducting raids across several states, and he predicted similar action in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav further alleged that instead of fulfilling promises of employment generation and doubling farmers’ income, the government is misleading the public. On black money and ED raids, the SP chief said enforcement agencies were now conducting raids across several states, and he predicted similar action in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He alleged political misuse of investigative agencies and claimed that raids were being carried out selectively against those whose “balance sheets have grown significantly in recent years”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged political misuse of investigative agencies and claimed that raids were being carried out selectively against those whose “balance sheets have grown significantly in recent years”. {{/usCountry}}

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On the 2027 UP elections, Yadav claimed that the ruling party would face defeat. Earlier, he paid tribute to the late Puran Chandra Joshi, husband of former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, at their Minto Road residence before meeting party workers in the Beli area.

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