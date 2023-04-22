Protect environment, save water, says U.P. cleric after Eid prayers

Eid was celebrated across the state on Saturday. In Lucknow, the Eid prayers were offered at the Aishbagh Eidgah.

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greet muslims on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at Eidgah in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)

After special prayers for peace and prosperity of the country and the masses, cleric Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, the imam of Eidgah made special prayers for peace and prosperity of the masses and the country and appealed to the people to save environment.

Several women also offered prayers at the Eidgah where special arrangements were made for them. Senior leaders of various political parties including the BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress were present on the occasion.

“It is our duty to keep the environment clean by having more trees. According to a WHO report, of the 15 polluted cities across globally 14 are in India. We must have more trees, take care of cleanliness and not waste water as there is much water shortage in the country. Prophet has said that wasting water is a big crime,” the cleric said.

He also remembered the services of Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi, the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) who died recently after a brief illness.

The cleric said: “Islam emphasises on human rights. Injustice and poverty can end from the world if we all follow human rights.” He also appealed that the rich should take responsibility for the education of poor child. Holy month of Ramzan teaches us to remove hatred and enmity from our hearts and embrace each other on Eid for mutual brotherhood, love and sympathy.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, minorities minister Danish Azad Ansari, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP MLA Ravi Das Mehrotra, UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri, Sikh community leader Rajendra Singh Bagga, Christian community leader Sunil Chhatri along with Baha’i community leader and CMS founder Dr. Jagdish Gandhi along with leaders of various political parties and religious leaders, senior government officials were also present.

