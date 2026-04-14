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Eight cadets from UP Sainik School shine in NDA 156th merit list

Cadet Shachi Yadav secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 32, while Cadet Udita Pushkarna achieved an AIR of 54, as stated in an official communication from the school.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 08:19 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Eight cadets from UP Sainik School, Lucknow have secured positions in the all India merit list for the final results of the 156th NDA course, recently declared by UPSC.

det Udita Pushkarna (SOURCED)

Among them, Cadet Shachi Yadav secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 32, while Cadet Udita Pushkarna achieved an AIR of 54, as stated in an official communication from the school.

Cadet Udita Pushkarna expressed that joining the institution had truly fulfilled its purpose for her. She said she was deeply grateful for the exceptional guidance, support, and encouragement provided by the officers and faculty members, who worked tirelessly to shape their personalities and instill confidence and self-esteem.

Cadet Shaurya Pratap Singh was equally delighted with the final result. He said that the day marked a turning point in his life and credited his institution for his success. Shaurya added that he is now set to begin a new journey, one that will be filled with significant challenges as well as exciting opportunities.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Eight cadets from UP Sainik School shine in NDA 156th merit list
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Eight cadets from UP Sainik School shine in NDA 156th merit list
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