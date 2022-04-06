Eight prisoners released from Naini jail

Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were among the 136 prisoners who had completed their sentences but were still lodged in jail as they had not paid the financial penalties imposed on them by the courts.

The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundation day.

Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. The fines imposed on the prisoners were paid by an organisation — Making Knock For Good Foundation — of Chhattisgarh, said PN Pandey, senior superintendent, Naini Central Jail.

The total fine remaining on prisoners was ₹21,426 and the sum was paid by the foundation.

The prisoners who were released from Naini Central Jail are Rohit Patel of Jabalpur, Mohd Aleem of Kareli area of Prayagraj, Akeel of Dhumanganj, Ravindra Yadav of Kydganj, Mohd Fazlesh of Jaunpur district, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj, Salaam aka Shanu of Kaushambi and Chhunna Tiwari of Mahoba district.

Among them, Roop Prasad served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The remaining fine of ₹4,724, was paid by the foundation. Similarly, Salaam served over seven months after he failed to give a ₹40,000 fine, and Chhunna Tiwari served 11 days for failing to pay a fine of ₹5000. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.