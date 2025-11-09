A 70-year-old man from Delhi died of a suspected heart attack at the Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan on Saturday, police said. Elderly Delhi man dies after darshan at Banke Behari

They claimed that the devotee was a heart patient, who had been undergoing treatment for the same for the last five years, and was resting on the stairs after ‘darshan’ when his health deteriorated.

“Akhil Kumar, 70, a resident of Harihar Nagar in Delhi, was at the Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan on Saturday. He was accompanied by his family members, and exited the sanctum sanctorum gate after darshan when he collapsed,” stated Mathura superintendent of police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh.

“CCTV footage shows that Akhil Kumar’s health deteriorated when he was resting. He was rushed for medical aid, but he succumbed. Family members said he was undergoing treatment for heart problems for the last five years,” the SP City said to assert that it was a case of natural death.

It may be recalled that this is the second such death at the temple this year. On October 16, 52-year-old Kripal Singh Saini from Meerut district died there under similar conditions. The Mathura SSP had stated that it was a natural death due to a heart attack, and denied that crowd pressure had led to the incident.