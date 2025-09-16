Elderly killed, four injured as century-old tree collapses in Lucknow

A 70-year-old man died and four others were injured on Tuesday when a century-old peepal tree collapsed at the crowded Latouche Road fish market in Qaiserbagh. Multiple houses and shops were damaged, leaving some trapped under debris until rescue teams arrived. A massive tree fell near the fish market in the Qaiserbagh area of Lucknow on Tuesday, (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Authorities suspect that loosened soil due to overnight rain may have contributed to the tree’s collapse.

The incident occurred around 1:20 pm when the massive, weakened tree fell, trapping several people under debris. Panic spread through the marketplace as shopkeepers and locals rushed to help. Police teams and fire brigade personnel arrived promptly to assist in the rescue operation.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak visited the site and Balrampur Hospital to meet the injured and their families. “The government is standing with the affected families. The injured are receiving proper treatment and are out of danger. Departments have been instructed to identify and remove old trees as per rules,” a government statement said.

The deceased, Ramu Devnath of Shivlok, Triveni Nagar, under Aliganj police station, ran a fish shop beneath the tree and was locally known as Ramu Dada.

The injured include Mohd Rizwan, 25, and Mohd Shoaib, 27, of Machhli Mohalla, Qaiserbagh, Mohd Arman Rasool, 34, of Ambur Khana, Qaiserbagh; and Abhishek Yadav, 25, of Bahliya, Malihabad. All are undergoing treatment for fractures and head injuries and are reported to be out of danger.

Senior officials, including mayor Sushma Kahrakhwal, district magistrate Vishak G, and joint commissioner of police (law & order) Babloo Kumar, supervised relief efforts at the site.