U.P: Probe begins into May 23 lift fall in Lucknow hospital

A health department team on Thursday started a probe into the incident wherein an elderly patient sustained injuries after the lift fell into the shaft at a private hospital here on Tuesday (May 23).

It will also be probed whether the hospital has adequate arrangement for safety of patients or not.

On Thursday, the health department officials met the attendant of the patient who was there at the time of incident. They asked him to record his statement before the probe panel. The hospital owner has been asked to submit documents related to facilities provided on its campus.

“Based upon statement of the victim’s son, we would proceed to take further action. The documents have been sought from the hospital to check if facilities claimed are available and if the equipment were serviced on time,” said a senior health department official.

An elderly patient Mohammad Sharif, resident of Udaiganj, was seriously injured in the Tuesday’s incident at a private hospital in Hussainganj area of Lucknow. The incident took place as soon as he entered the lift, his son said.

He received serious injuries on head and stomach and was taken to the emergency room of the civil hospital where doctors provided him treatment. The team will also probe whether the hospital has adequate arrangement for safety of patients or not.

