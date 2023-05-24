Elderly patient injured after hospital lift falls into shaft in Lucknow

An elderly patient was seriously injured after a lift fell into the shaft at a private hospital in Hussainganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. The incident took place as soon as he entered the lift, his son said. The incident took place as soon as the man got into the lift. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The hospital staff rescued Mohammad Sharif, resident of Udaiganj, after much struggle.

“He received serious injuries, including on his head and stomach, and was taken to the emergency room of the civil hospital where the doctors provided treatment. Later, he was taken to a private hospital,” the victim’s son Amir Sharif said.

“He received stitches on his head,” he added.

“My father had an eye ailment for which he received treatment several days back. He went to the hospital to take a pair of glasses and was supposed to see the doctor who was on the third floor. Hence, he decided to take the lift. The moment he entered the lift, it fell into the duct as it was already dysfunctional,” Amir said.

“As soon as the hospital staff heard the screams of the patient, they swung into action and pulled him out in a blood- soaked condition after much effort. He was taken to the emergency (room) of the civil hospital where the doctor stitched his wound. Right now, he is stable but in pain,” added Amir.

“If the lift was already dysfunctional, why was no one informed. He could have lost his life,” Amir said.

So far, no comment has been made by the hospital in question on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON