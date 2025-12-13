Election of new state chief: Day before nomination, top BJP leaders brainstorm in Lucknow

A day ahead of the nomination for the Uttar Pradesh BJP president’s election, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh flew to Lucknow and held a high-level meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Friday to streamline the entire process. The election process for the new UP BJP chief will conclude on December 14 (Sunday). (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, brought together the current state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh.

The discussions focussed on ensuring a smooth and unanimous organisational election, marking the final stage of the party’s effort to fill the post that has remained in suspense for almost a year.

“The BJP in UP will get its new president on Sunday after being elected as per the procedure laid down in the party’s constitution,” a senior leader participating in the meeting said, adding, “The party’s district and mandal presidents too have been asked to remain present on the day of the election on Sunday.”

According to Mahendra Nath Pandey, the organisational election officer for Uttar Pradesh, nominations for the post will be filed on Saturday between 1 pm and 2 pm at the state office. The nomination will be accepted in the presence of national general secretary and central election observer Vinod Tawde.

The election process will conclude on December 14 (Sunday), when central election officer and Union minister Piyush Goyal formally declares the new state president. With only a single nomination likely to be filed, voting is not expected to take place. Several names are in circulation, but no one is willing to bet on any single contender given the high command’s reputation for last-minute surprises.

The new state president will replace Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who completed his tenure a year ago, triggering the search for his successor.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow unit of the BJP is gearing up to give a grand welcome to the new state president. According to Mahanagar BJP media incharge Praveen Garg, extensive preparations like citywide saffron decorations, welcome gates, selfie points, drums, fireworks and floral greetings are being coordinated by senior leaders and dedicated committees.