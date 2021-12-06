Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Electrification of Sitamarhi to Raxaul rail route complete: Official
lucknow news

Electrification of Sitamarhi to Raxaul rail route complete: Official

The electrification work of 79.3 km of Sitamarhi to Raxaul section under Samastipur Division of East Central Railway has been completed under CORE’ Kolkata project
With the electrification of this section, more than 11 mail and passenger express trains, going from Samastipur to Darbhanga, Raxaul via Sitamarhi, will now run on electrified traction ie electric engine. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj has achieved another milestone towards their target of attaining 100% electrification in all railway sections across the country.

The electrification work of Sitamarhi to Raxaul (79.3 km) section under Samastipur Division of East Central Railway has been completed under its Kolkata project. Commissioner of railway security (CRS) inspection of the section was done on Sunday.

The speed of trains running on this route will be from 130 to 160 km per hour. Along with this, the difficulty of moving trains with diesel engines will also end, informed CORE officials.

The rail route is important, both in terms of passenger traffic as well as goods. With the electrification of this section, more than 11 mail and passenger express trains, going from Samastipur to Darbhanga, Raxaul via Sitamarhi, will now run on electrified traction ie electric engine. One end of this section is the Raxaul station, the gateway to Nepal and Bihar while the other end connects to Samastipur Junction.

General manager of CORE, Prayagraj, Yashpal Singh said this electrified section is strategically important from the point of view of increasing traffic. “With electrification in this section, now there will be more convenience in the operation of trains and better use of available resources,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The cost of electrification of the rail route was about 253.6 crore, the GM said and added that all the projects being handled by CORE are committed to electrify the broad gauge railways of India completely by 2023.

K Sandeep Kumar

9415235145

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP