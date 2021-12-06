Electrification of Sitamarhi to Raxaul rail route complete: Official

Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj has achieved another milestone towards their target of attaining 100% electrification in all railway sections across the country.

The electrification work of Sitamarhi to Raxaul (79.3 km) section under Samastipur Division of East Central Railway has been completed under its Kolkata project. Commissioner of railway security (CRS) inspection of the section was done on Sunday.

The speed of trains running on this route will be from 130 to 160 km per hour. Along with this, the difficulty of moving trains with diesel engines will also end, informed CORE officials.

The rail route is important, both in terms of passenger traffic as well as goods. With the electrification of this section, more than 11 mail and passenger express trains, going from Samastipur to Darbhanga, Raxaul via Sitamarhi, will now run on electrified traction ie electric engine. One end of this section is the Raxaul station, the gateway to Nepal and Bihar while the other end connects to Samastipur Junction.

General manager of CORE, Prayagraj, Yashpal Singh said this electrified section is strategically important from the point of view of increasing traffic. “With electrification in this section, now there will be more convenience in the operation of trains and better use of available resources,” he added.

The cost of electrification of the rail route was about ₹253.6 crore, the GM said and added that all the projects being handled by CORE are committed to electrify the broad gauge railways of India completely by 2023.

