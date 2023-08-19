Discussion on five identified themes marks Day 3 of Y20 Summit in Varanasi

A session on ‘empowering the Amrit generation through participatory governance’ and discussion on five important identified themes were held on the third day of the four-day Y20 (Youth 20) Summit-2023 underway in the temple town on Saturday.

A discussion underway at Y20 Summit-2023 at Rudraksha convention centre in Varanasi Saturday. (Rajesh Kumar)

Under the framework of India’s G20 presidency, the Youth 20 Summit is being held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre from August 17 to August 20. It is being hosted by the department of youth affairs, Union ministry of youth and sports.

According to a press communiqué from the Press Information Bureau, the session began with a video emphasising ‘Yuva Shakti’ (youth power)—the driving force of India.

It was followed by an insightful glimpse of MyGov platform, which has been established as Government of India’s Citizen Engagement Platform that collaborates with multiple government bodies and ministries to engage with citizens for policy formulation and to seek the opinion of people on issues/ topics of public interest and welfare.

It was informed through presentation that MyGov has time and again solicited inputs of drafting policies from citizens. Some of those are national education policy, data centre policy, data protection policy and national ports policy etc.

The summit has provided the youth a platform for open discussions, ideation and interactive sessions to address the challenges faced by young people and to formulate a roadmap for the global development of the youth.

The session was followed by a discussion on Y20 draft communiqué wherein more than 100 international delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations engaged in deliberations and negotiations on the five identified themes of Y20.

The themes include Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction.

The finalisation of Y20 Communiqué is the result of several months of recommendations, ideations, brainstorming sessions, youth consultations and discussions that created a dialogue on global matters.

