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Encroachment at Lucknow dist court: Allahabad HC directs removal of remaining illegal structures

The court noted that pursuant to its earlier orders, 57 encroachments were removed but the exercise was not yet over

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 19:19:28 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the administrative and municipal authorities to remove remaining illegal encroachments from the district and sessions court premises in Lucknow and its surrounding areas.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on October 26. (For Representation)
The matter has been listed for the next hearing on October 26. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajeev Bharati passed the order on September 10 while hearing two connected petitions concerning alleged encroachments around the district and sessions court premises and other public areas in Lucknow.

The court noted that pursuant to its earlier orders, 14 illegal constructions were initially removed and subsequently 57 illegal encroachments were removed. The zonal officer of Zone-1 of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation submitted a report dated September 8, along with photographs of the removed encroachments. The bench, however, clarified that the removal exercise is not yet over. The court asked the authorities to complete the exercise within five weeks if possible.

In its earlier order, the court had directed that 72 remaining alleged encroachers be given one more opportunity either to vacate the chambers/shops or to apprise the competent authority of their valid claim to hold them.

The bench directed the district magistrate, the police commissioner and the municipal commissioner of Lucknow to coordinate and ensure adequate administrative and police assistance to the municipal authorities during the drive while ensuring that no law and order situation arises. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on October 26.

 
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