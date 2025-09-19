Enemy property records case: Police add new sections, court summons Azam Khan on Sept 20

The MP-MLA special court (magistrate trial) of Rampur on Thursday summoned former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan from Sitapur jail on September 20 as the Rampur police added three fresh sections in a five-year-old case against the Samajwadi Party leader related to alleged tampering with enemy property records linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, government lawyers said. Azam Khan. (FILE PHOTO)

The case stems from an FIR lodged on May 9, 2020, at Civil Lines police station in Rampur by Mohammad Farid, assistant record keeper at the collectorate, alleging tampering with enemy property records. Alongside Azam and his family members, former collectorate employee Bhagwant Singh was also named.

Azam had already secured bail in this case. However, police, relying on fresh testimony from Bhagwant, who turned a government witness, added three Indian Penal Code sections: 467 (forgery of valuable security/records), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 201 (destruction of evidence). A supplementary chargesheet has been filed.

Government counsel Rakesh Kumar Maurya and Sandeep Kumar Saxena stressed that all three sections are grave, carrying punishments that may extend to life imprisonment. The prosecution requested judicial custody and summons for Azam, which the MP-MLA Court upheld, ordering him to be produced on September 20.

Azam Khan’s counsel Imran Ullah said Rampur police have added these sections in the enemy property case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University at the Azimnagar police station.