Energy minister conducts surprise check on ‘samadhan saptah’ camp

Energy minister AK Sharma conducted surprise inspection of 33/11 KV sub-centre at Nadarganj, Amausi here on Monday.

He inspected the first camp organised during the Vidyut Samadhan Saptah to redress the problems of the consumers and directed the officers to solve the issues on priority level.

He also directed the officials to inform all the consumers of the area falling within this sub-centre about the camp so that more people could take advantage of it.

During inspection, he found that 10 consumers had got their complaints resolved on the spot related to high power consumption, over billing, metering, smart meter, dish connection, low voltage, etc.

Sharma has also appealed the consumers to visit the camps being organised during Vidyut Samadhan Saptah and get their problems resolved. He said that camps were being organised at every 33/11 KV sub-station where the problems of the consumers would be resolved on the spot across the state. Executive engineer, assistant engineer and other officers of Nadarganj sub-centre were present during the inspection.

