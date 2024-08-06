Ensure 24-hour power supply, bolster e-cart and e-bus operations in Ayodhya: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday began a two-day trip to Ayodhya and reviewed the progress of development projects as well as law and order in a meeting with district administration officers. CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Saket Sadan and other tourism development works in Ayodhya, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

He directed energy department officers to ensure 24-hour power supply in urban and urban areas of the city and directed them to work in coordination with public representatives to resolve problems of residents through dialogue and coordination. Complaints regarding transformer damage should be disposed of as a priority, he emphasised.

In a meeting with public representatives, BJP MLA from Rudauli assembly seat raised the issue of construction of Ayurvedic Medical College and the operation of ITI Mawai. The CM directed officers of the department concerned, including the commissioner and district magistrate, to act on the issue raised by the MLA.

Adityanath said the parking spaces constructed in the city should be operated at full capacity. “If required, arrangements should also be made for temporary parking during fairs and festivals,” he said.

He said arrangements should be made to ensure that devotees, seers and people visiting the city have to walk for short distances to visit temples in the city. “The operation of e-carts, e-buses and other vehicles should be strengthened, and movement of public vehicles be divided based on route and colours. The district administration should adopt the old method for rejuvenation of ponds and maintain purity of water,” said the CM.

Adityanath directed district administration officers to send a proposal to mark land for the construction of a hospital-cum-trauma centre to provide emergency medical facility to people in Ayodhya. The officers were also asked to organize job-oriented programmes in local industrial units for employment generation.

The CM said officers should inspect the quality of work done by construction agencies for tourism projects. “The officers should ensure that the agencies complete the work on schedule,” he added.

During a review of the revenue department, the CM said that no private personnel should be permitted to work in government offices. “Strict action will be taken against officers who violate the order. Revenue disputes should be reviewed daily at the district level,” he said.

Senior officers should review complaints received at police stations and the DM should ensure settlement of revenue disputes during regular reviews with the ADMs and SDMs.

The CM also released the logo of Green Fund launched by the Ayodhya Development Authority and the website of Ayodhya Ji Teerth Kshetra Vikas Parishad. He gave a certificate to the 1000th home stay in Ayodhya.

Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal briefed the CM about the ongoing development projects in the district. He said 241 functional projects worth ₹31,153.19 crore and primary schemes including 103 functional projects worth ₹22,321.12 crore were continuing in the district. The development of panchkosi, 14 kosi parikrama marg, widening of four-lane roads and other development works were underway, he added.