Ensure early verification of Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries, promote consumption of millet: CS to officials

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has asked officials to ensure 100% early verification of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries so that more and more eligible farmers could benefit from the scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the Agristack Steering Committee meeting here on Monday, he said the verification of farmers should be done in mission mode. He said the digitisation of ‘khasra’ and ‘khatuni’ was to be completed by 2023.

Reviewing the preparations for the implementation of the Agristack in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra said completion of the project would help farmers get accurate information related to their land and crops.

Presiding over another meeting in the Yojana Bhawan, the CS said that 2023 had been declared the International Year of Millet. He asked officials to take steps to promote the consumption of millet through the public distribution system (PDS).

He also laid emphasis on the need for the promotion of the production of millet and new research for increasing production in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}