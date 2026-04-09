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Ensure immediate relief to farmers for rain-hit crops: CM

It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure immediate relief to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rain, hailstorm and incidents of fire in various districts, according to an official statement.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

“District magistrates must ensure that assistance is provided to affected farmers in a prompt and transparent manner. Relief camps should be set up wherever required, and mandi samitis should also extend all possible support to farmers,” he said while chairing a high-level meeting.

“It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them.

“The survey of crop loss and payment of compensation should be swift and transparent,” he added.

He called for effective coordination at the district level among revenue, agriculture, and other departments concerned.

Officials should send reports to the government without delay, so that relief distribution is not held up, he said.

Officials were also instructed to reach out to farmers directly to ensure they receive the benefits of insurance schemes and get the maximum relief.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ensure immediate relief to farmers for rain-hit crops: CM
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ensure immediate relief to farmers for rain-hit crops: CM
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