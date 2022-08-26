Ensure smooth power supply to U.P. farmers: Minister to UPPCL

Energy minister AK Sharma has directed UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to ensure that farmers get electricity as per the roster without any additional load shedding even as the U.P. Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded increase in supply hours for agriculture feeders from 10 to 16 hours in view of drought-like situation in the state.

Holding a meeting here in the Shakti Bhawan, the minister said a deficit monsoon had compounded problems of farmers. He said farmers’ dependence had increased on tubewells for irrigation. “Ensure there is no additional rostering in power supply to farmers,” he told officials.

The minister also laid emphasis on the need for increasing revenue collection and curbing commercial and technical losses so that 24x7 power could be provided to people as soon as possible.

Upbhokta Parishad president Avdhehsh Kumar Verma, on the other hand, alleged despite the chief minister’s directives last week, supply hours for agriculture feeders had not been increased to 16 hours yet.

“UPPCL will have to bear an extra financial burden of only ₹130 crore if it increases power supply to farmers for 5-6 hours for a month,” Verma said. “The government should immediately provide additional subsidy to the UPPCL to make it possible for it to increase supply hours for farmers,” he demanded.

