EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused

Four super luxury vehicles worth over ₹1.6 crore of Badri Narain Tewari, the key accused in the multi-crore bike bot scam, were seized in the past two days, said Rajendra Pal Singh, director general, economic offences wing (EOW), here, on Wednesday.

The EOW is investigating the case for the past one year during which as many as 11 arrests have been made while property worth several crore rupees owned by the accused people was seized.

The DG said the EOW Meerut unit team seized a Jaguar sedan worth ₹60 lakh and a Fortuner SUV worth ₹30 lakh from Tewari’s firm Accord Hydraulics’s premises, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, on Wednesday. He said, a Mercedes sedan car worth ₹40 lakh and a Fortuner SUV were seized from his Lucknow office on Tuesday. More seizures are likely in the matter, he added.

Singh said these seizures were done on the basis of information extracted from Tewari after taking him into police custody remand.

Earlier, Tewari, who also owned an electronic news channel, was arrested from Lucknow on February 25.

He was wanted in cases relating to the scam registered at Dadri police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Tewari was allegedly closely associated with Vijendra Singh Hooda, owner of Garvit Innovative Private Limited, which floated a ponzi scheme and allegedly duped over 2.5 lakh gullible investors of over ₹4,200 crore. Tewari got associated with Hooda as he was earlier involved in manufacturing battery-operated motorcycles and supplied these bikes to Garvit promoters.

The Ponzi scheme operators allegedly duped people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana by offering them a lucrative scheme of investing ₹62,200, the cost of one bike, and get returns of ₹9,765 every month for one year amounting to a total of over ₹1.17 lakh.